Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President instructs deputy PM to intensify competition in aviation sector

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 February 2020, 11:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received the Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the work done to create «open skies» regime. This year, it is expected that 14 new air routes will be opened by well-known airlines of Qatar, Poland, Oman, Belarus, Malaysia, Romania, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. It was informed that negotiations are underway with the aviation authorities of Switzerland, South Korea, Singapore, Latvia and Lithuania.

Roman Sklyar added that in 2019 there were launched new air routes from the capital of Kazakhstan to Prague, Ulan Bator and Tokyo.

The President instructed Roman Sklyar to increase freight traffic through the main airports of Kazakhstan.

Head of State also noted the importance of intensifying competition in aviation sector which will favorably affect the quality of passenger service and civil aviation development.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
