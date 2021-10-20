Kazakh President inspects Orken special boarding school for gifted children in Zhezkazgan city

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – As part of his working tour to Karaganda region Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the special boarding school for gifted children Orken in Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President inspected the new Orken media, local history, dombra rooms, art studio, and met with the teachers and students.

While inspecting the local history room where the pupils of the boarding school get familiarize with the history and sacral places of Ulytau region and Sar Arka, Tokayev noted the importance of studying the history of the Kazakh people and the native land.

The boarding school with the Kazakh language as the language of instruction was built in 2020 and designed for 900 students. It offers vocationally oriented and profile education in math and natural sciences.

The school cooperates with the Buketov Karaganda State University, Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University, and the Historic and Archeological Museum of the city of Zhezkazgan to implement educational models.

To develop creative potential of the students four sports clubs and six other clubs run at the school.

During his visit, the Kazakh Head of State was briefed on the implementation of his tasks to ensure quality education in Karaganda region.

Around 206 thousand students, including 21,318 first graders, study in 499 schools. To deal with the shortage of study places there are plans to build 16 schools, including three through a PPP and one private school, in the period from 2022 to 2025.

Tokayev was also informed about the modernization of rural schools. This year 166 schools have been repaired in the region. 299 more are slated for modernization before 2025.

