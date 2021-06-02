Kazakh President holds telephone conversation with President of China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The two leaders expressed the opinion that regular trust-based dialogue at the highest level is the key to the progressive strengthening of long-term comprehensive strategic partnership. The parties positively assessed the implementation of the important agreements reached during President Tokayev’s state visit to China in September 2019.

Noting the approach of an important anniversary date – the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the progress in bilateral cooperation, which is developing in an ascending line. The current state of cooperation was described as exemplary and has a large margin of safety in the face of any challenges. «China is our eternal neighbor and all-weather friend, with whom we have a common border of peace and comprehensive cooperation,» the Head of State said.

«A clear example of our unbreakable friendship is our mutual support during the difficult period of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He thanked the Chinese side for the first batch of CoronaVac vaccine recently delivered to Kazakhstan, which will make a significant contribution to the national vaccination campaign being conducted in our country.

Xi Jinping agreed with his Kazakh counterpart’s assessment of the state of the bilateral strategic partnership and the mutual assistance provided during this difficult time.

«The format of cooperation between our countries is unique and has no precedent in China’s relations with neighboring countries,» the Chinese leader stressed.

The Chinese President noted Kazakhstan’s special role in the implementation of the historic «Belt and Road Initiative», which has convincingly proved its relevance against the background of an unprecedented disruption of global supply chains due to the coronavirus.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to further diversifying the transit and transport routes passing through our territory. He also spoke in favor of the early restoration of the normal operation of road and railway checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border, as well as regular air traffic. This step would be a powerful positive signal to the business community and the public of the two countries.

Kazakhstan President called for finding innovative solutions in terms of joint promotion of other ways of the BRI, including in the areas of finance, digitalization and green technologies.

President Tokayev and President Xi agreed to instruct the two countries’ governments to start a substantive study of these initiatives.

The two leaders exchanged views on pressing issues on the global and regional agenda. They noted the large reserves of cooperation within such multilateral platforms as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the «Central Asia – China» format. They also stressed the special relevance of the construction of the «community of common destiny» concept in the new era. Kazakhstan President expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the continued support of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the results of «China – Central Asia» (C+C5) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Xi'an City, expressing readiness to promote the development of this format of international interaction, and proposed to hold the next meeting in Kazakhstan in 2022.

President Xi believes that Kazakhstan, as a major state in Central Asia, can play a very important role in ensuring security and stability in the region, especially after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

At the end of the conversation, which went in an atmosphere of mutual trust and full support, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping agreed to continue close contacts at various levels, to hold the SCO heads of government meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital on the 20th anniversary of the Organization. The two leaders also reached an agreement to coordinate through diplomatic channels the dates of President Xi’s return state visit to our country.



