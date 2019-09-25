Kazakh President holds talks with UN Secretary General

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, this was reported by Kazinform with the reference to the press service of the Head of State.

As part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the organization’s leading role in maintaining international stability and security, preventing and resolving international conflicts. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the active work of Antonio Guterres on orienting the UN towards present-day realities.

The President called the theme of the current session of the UNGA «Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion» the most relevant.

According to his words Kazakhstan is determined to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030, since they have something in common with the declared plans for further economic and social modernization of our country.

In turn, Antonio Guterres gave a positive assessment to the current interaction of Kazakhstan with the United Nations system in the context of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. There was outlined the leading role of Kazakhstan in promoting the global antinuclear agenda, the significant contribution of our country to international efforts to resolve regional conflicts including in the framework of the Astana Process on Syria.

The Secretary General thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for commissioning a building of International Organizations in Almaty which hosts 16 UN agencies under one roof.

The meeting has also considered prospects for further practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN including the possible expansion of our country’s participation in peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the international community.

The parties exchanged views on a number of topical issues in world politics.