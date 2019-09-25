Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds talks with UN Secretary General

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 September 2019, 07:46
Kazakh President holds talks with UN Secretary General

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, this was reported by Kazinform with the reference to the press service of the Head of State.

As part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the organization’s leading role in maintaining international stability and security, preventing and resolving international conflicts. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the active work of Antonio Guterres on orienting the UN towards present-day realities.

The President called the theme of the current session of the UNGA «Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion» the most relevant.

According to his words Kazakhstan is determined to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030, since they have something in common with the declared plans for further economic and social modernization of our country.

In turn, Antonio Guterres gave a positive assessment to the current interaction of Kazakhstan with the United Nations system in the context of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. There was outlined the leading role of Kazakhstan in promoting the global antinuclear agenda, the significant contribution of our country to international efforts to resolve regional conflicts including in the framework of the Astana Process on Syria.

The Secretary General thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for commissioning a building of International Organizations in Almaty which hosts 16 UN agencies under one roof.

The meeting has also considered prospects for further practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN including the possible expansion of our country’s participation in peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the international community.

The parties exchanged views on a number of topical issues in world politics.

UN   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties