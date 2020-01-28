Kazakh President holds talks with Ruler of Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed partnership between Kazakhstan and UAE at the regional and global levels.

Kazakhstan’s President praised the reforms carried out in the UAE, which have turned Dubai into one of the largest financial and tourist centers in the world.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the prospects for cooperation in digital economy, e-commerce, modern infrastructure, artificial intelligence, financial services, investment, tourism, construction and transport.

The Head of State noted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, and confirmed his intention to give a powerful impetus to the implementation of joint business projects.

«Our country is preparing to promote tourism products related to global history, for instance, as to the Golden Horde. In this regard, we are very much interested in the Emirates’ experience in tourism industry: how to develop domestic tourism, how to make destinations interesting for tourists,» the President of Kazakhstan said.

In turn, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum expressed the readiness of the Emirates to share their experience and knowledge on the development of various sectors of the economy with Kazakhstan. He also informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Dubai’s preparation for the EXPO 2020.



