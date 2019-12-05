Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds talks with ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 December 2019, 22:53
Kazakh President holds talks with ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder

BERLIN. KAZINFORM – As part of his official visit to Germany Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides touched upon the opportunities to expand Kazakh-German cooperation and strengthen business ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, President Tokayev noted that Germany is the 4th largest economy in the world and only the 12th in terms of volume of investment into Kazakhstan’s economy. Kazakhstan, according to him, wants to offer exclusive preferences to German businessmen who will come to the country as investors. Kazakhstan has the special economic zones in place where such preferences and good conditions can be offered.

Gerhard Schröder, in turn, commended measures taken in Kazakhstan to attract investors and shared his thoughts and suggestions on the implementation of joint business projects. He believes Kazakhstan should pay attention not only to large German companies, but also look into the potential of SMEs.

photo

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Germany   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year