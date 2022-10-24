Kazakh President holds sitting on oil and energy industry development
24 October 2022, 18:00
Kazakh President holds sitting on oil and energy industry development
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart held a sitting on the oil and energy industry development issues, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov made a report.
The President charged to develop a package of measures aimed at smooth operation of the country’s power system and development of new generating assets.
