    Kazakh President holds sitting of counterterrorism headquarters

    7 January 2022, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the sitting with the participation of the members of the Presidential Administration, Security Council, and law enforcement agencies, the Akorda press service reports.

    Those attending debated the present situation in the country and the progress of the antiterrorism operation.

    The Head of State noted that the local bodies handle the situation, though terrorists are still using weapons doing a lot of damage to people’s property. The President stressed the need to continue counter-terrorism operations until the total elimination of terrorism threats.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks for further stabilization of the situation in the country.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

