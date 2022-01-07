Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds sitting of counterterrorism headquarters

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2022, 10:32
Kazakh President holds sitting of counterterrorism headquarters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the sitting with the participation of the members of the Presidential Administration, Security Council, and law enforcement agencies, the Akorda press service reports.

Those attending debated the present situation in the country and the progress of the antiterrorism operation.

The Head of State noted that the local bodies handle the situation, though terrorists are still using weapons doing a lot of damage to people’s property. The President stressed the need to continue counter-terrorism operations until the total elimination of terrorism threats.

photo

photo

photo

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks for further stabilization of the situation in the country.

photo

photo

photo


Security   President of Kazakhstan    2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region