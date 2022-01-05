Go to the main site
    Kazakh President holds session on socioeconomic situation in the country

    5 January 2022, 10:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State held the session on socio-economic situation in the country, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Kazakh President gave a number of tasks on the socio-economic situation. The President announced that the PM gave in resignation. The Head of State accepted the resignation. The members of the Government will continue their duties until the new Government is formed.

    The President made public a package of top priority tasks proposed by the Governmental commission n Mangistau region. Secondly, the President charged the antimonopoly agency in accordance with Article 119 of the entrepreneurship code to temporarily regulate prices for liquefied gas for 180 calendar days.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State stressed that the political, social, and economic setup of the country remains unchanged. Unitary, the supremacy of the law, respect for the right to ownership, and market economy remain the key in the state policy.

    In a conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set tasks to stabilize the socio-economic situation.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

