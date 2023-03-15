Go to the main site
    Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting

    15 March 2023, 13:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Those present debated execution of the national security risk management action plan adopted as part of the 2021-2025 National Security Strategy.

    1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, heads of concerned state bodies made reports.



    The Head of State stressed the need of impartial assessment of current threats and challenges of national security under modern conditions and development of measures to prevent them.

    Following the sitting, decisions were made to raise efficiency of the national security risk management system and protection of the national interests.




    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Security President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
