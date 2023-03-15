Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting

15 March 2023, 13:18
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Those present debated execution of the national security risk management action plan adopted as part of the 2021-2025 National Security Strategy.

1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, heads of concerned state bodies made reports.

photo

The Head of State stressed the need of impartial assessment of current threats and challenges of national security under modern conditions and development of measures to prevent them.

Following the sitting, decisions were made to raise efficiency of the national security risk management system and protection of the national interests.

photo


Related news
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
Digitalization should penetrate all spheres of life - President
Head of State decrees to appoint Alikhan Smailov as Kazakh PM
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
Kazakh Interior Minister named
Diplomatic advisor to French President Isabelle Dumont to visit Kazakhstan
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
Leaders of foreign countries congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan
Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye
Digitalization should penetrate all spheres of life - President
Head of State decrees to appoint Alikhan Smailov as Kazakh PM
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News