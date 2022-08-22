Qazaq TV
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting
22 August 2022 13:44

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting of the Security Council to debate arms production and procurement, and arms export control issues, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev, and Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov reported to the Security Council Chairman.

Following the meeting, the President set state bodies corresponding tasks.



Photo: akorda.kz



