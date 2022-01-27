Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 January 2022, 16:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State held the sitting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan to debate measures to reorganize and strengthen the national security system protection, the Akorda press service informs.

Addressing those gathered Security Council Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the situation is the country has been stabilized, the law and order has been restored. All the measures are taken to raise security of people, society and state.

He noted that the updated national security system should be ready to any threat.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that all the security structures should change the way they work , their cooperation should be well-balanced.

The Head of State assigned to proceed to The Head of State assigned to proceed to immediately

taking certain measures to strengthen all the aspects of the national security.

Following the sitting there were adopted certain measures aimed at reforming the national security system.

