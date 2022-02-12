Go to the main site
    Kazakh President holds Security Council brief meeting

    12 February 2022, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President held the Security Council brief meeting on the national security pressing issues, the Akorda press service reports.

    Opening the meeting the Head of State prioritized the protection of constitutional rights of citizens.

    During the meeting Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov reported on the progress of investigations of the tragic January events. As stated there, 3,024 criminal cases are being investigated nowadays. 177 cases on mass riots and terror acts are being reviewed by the intergovernmental investigation team led by special prosecutors. 779 people are in custody.

    Besides, the National Security Committee’s chairman, Interior Minister, Defence Minister, and Deputy PM-Foreign Minister made there reports.

    Following the meeting the Head of State assigned state bodies to thoroughly investigate January events, protect rights of the detained, and keep the public informed of the investigation progress.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Prosecutor General's Office President of Kazakhstan
