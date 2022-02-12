Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds Security Council brief meeting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2022, 19:40
Kazakh President holds Security Council brief meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President held the Security Council brief meeting on the national security pressing issues, the Akorda press service reports.

Opening the meeting the Head of State prioritized the protection of constitutional rights of citizens.

During the meeting Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov reported on the progress of investigations of the tragic January events. As stated there, 3,024 criminal cases are being investigated nowadays. 177 cases on mass riots and terror acts are being reviewed by the intergovernmental investigation team led by special prosecutors. 779 people are in custody.

Besides, the National Security Committee’s chairman, Interior Minister, Defence Minister, and Deputy PM-Foreign Minister made there reports.

Following the meeting the Head of State assigned state bodies to thoroughly investigate January events, protect rights of the detained, and keep the public informed of the investigation progress.

photo

photo


Prosecutor General's Office    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10