Kazakh President holds phone talks with Mangistau, Kyzylorda rgn governors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had telephone conversations with the Governors of Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions on the sanitary epidemiological and social and economic situations, Kazinform has learnt from the official Facebook page of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

During the conversation, Governor of Mangistau region Serikbay Trumov briefed the President on the measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccination campaign, as well as livestock fodder provision.

The President tasked to speed up the work done to vaccinate the residents of the region as well as take measures to settle and prevent labour disputes, social well-being at industrial and oil service enterprises.

The Head of State taking into account the situation occurred due to the severe drought and lack of vegetation instructed the Government together with the Governor’s Office to take necessary mesures to support the farmers and rural population.

Kyzylorda region Governor Gulshara Abdykalikova reported on the work to combat the coronavirus infection. According to her, 52% of the region’s population eligible for vaccination has so far been given vaccines.

The governor also reported about the water situation in the region. Kyzylorda region receives 550 cubic meters of water from the Syrdarya River per second. The Working Commission which prioritizes and defines volumes of irrigation water is in place.

On July 12, the emergency situation was declared in Aralsk district. To that end, the decision was made to provide funds from the government reserve and regional budget to subsidize fodder, clean channels, and drill wells.

The Head of State charged the Kyzylorda region governor with enhancing COVID19 vaccine awareness raising work among the population, take a comprehensive approach in dealing with the issues in the oil and gas sector, and ensure collection of fodder for economic actors from the affected areas of the region.



