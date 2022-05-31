Go to the main site
    Kazakh President holds meetings in Almaty

    31 May 2022, 21:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the founders of Kaspi.kz Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze as well as the famed entrepreneur and philanthropist Rashid Sarsenov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting with the heads of Kaspi.kz the Head of State was briefed about the current activity and prospective plans to develop the internationally recognized fintech company.

    The Kazakh President discussed the issues of support for domestic entrepreneurship and the implementation of a number of important projects.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

