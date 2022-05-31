Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds meetings in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 May 2022, 21:10
Kazakh President holds meetings in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the founders of Kaspi.kz Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze as well as the famed entrepreneur and philanthropist Rashid Sarsenov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting with the heads of Kaspi.kz the Head of State was briefed about the current activity and prospective plans to develop the internationally recognized fintech company.

The Kazakh President discussed the issues of support for domestic entrepreneurship and the implementation of a number of important projects.


Almaty   President of Kazakhstan    Technology   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region