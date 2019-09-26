Kazakh President holds meeting with president of Eurasia Group

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - As part of his visit to New York, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the famous American political scientist, founder and president of the Eurasia Group research and consulting company Ian Bremmer, Akorda reported.

The interlocutors exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and global agenda and discussed current trends in technological development.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan invited Ian Bremmer to participate in the international discussion platform «Astana Club».