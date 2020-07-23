Kazakh President holds meeting with PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has held a meeting with Prime Minister Askar Mamin on the work of the Government to stabilize the epidemiological situation and socio-economic development of the country, Akorda informs.

According to the Prime Minister, the growth in COVID- 19 cases has decreased to 2.1%, the total bed capacity was increased from 30.4 thousand to 49.7 thousand, the workload of intensive care units was reduced by 12%, hospitals - by 25%, the number of recovered from COVID-19 increased to 63%.

In addition Askar Mamin informed the President about the formation of the necessary stocks of medicines and medical devices in the stabilization funds of all regions, the provision of medical institutions with lung ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

The Head of State was also reported on the measures aimed at supporting business entities, the development of employment and other topical issues of the country's socio-economic development. The President of Kazakhstan instructed the Prime Minister to provide the regions, especially rural settlements, with pharmaceuticals and medical products.

According to the Kazakh President, the Government faces the task of ensuring the planned development of the economy, meeting the social needs of citizens in the period of the pandemic and in the post-virus period. At present, intensive work is underway to develop a new economic course which will be included in the next President's Address.