    Kazakh President holds meeting with governor of Akmola rgn

    2 September 2019, 19:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State was reported on eight-month overall results of the region’s socioeconomic development. In addition, governor Marzhikpayev told about the preparations for the upcoming Kazakhstan-Russia forum of interregional cooperation which will be held in Kokshetau in 2020.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening of agro-industrial and touristic fields of the region. Among other things the President raised the issue of the efficient use of land resources in the region. He also stressed the necessity of constructing infrastructural facilities for the youth and children.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Yermek Marzhikpayev a number of instructions aimed at the region’s further development.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akmola region President of Kazakhstan
