Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds meeting with governor of Akmola rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 September 2019, 19:03
Kazakh President holds meeting with governor of Akmola rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was reported on eight-month overall results of the region’s socioeconomic development. In addition, governor Marzhikpayev told about the preparations for the upcoming Kazakhstan-Russia forum of interregional cooperation which will be held in Kokshetau in 2020.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening of agro-industrial and touristic fields of the region. Among other things the President raised the issue of the efficient use of land resources in the region. He also stressed the necessity of constructing infrastructural facilities for the youth and children.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Yermek Marzhikpayev a number of instructions aimed at the region’s further development.

Akmola region   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10