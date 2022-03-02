Go to the main site
    Kazakh President holds meeting on power industry and utilities development

    2 March 2022, 20:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on the power industry and utilities development. Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, members of the Government, heads of state bodies, national companies, governors of the regions attended the meeting, the Akorda press service reports.

    Those present debated prospects for the development of the country’s electric power industry, nuclear industry, raising the energy efficiency and solution of energy deficits.

    Following the sitting the Head of State set certain tasks on updating housing and utilities and generating capacity, introducing new technologies and digitalizing the industry, as well as reducing accidence incidence rate at electrical supply networks.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Energy
