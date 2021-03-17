Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President holds meeting on Almaty city's development

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 March 2021, 19:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting on the issues of further development of the city of Almaty chaired by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken place vie videoconferencing, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the country’s achievements during 30 years of independence are closely associated with Almaty, where the country declared its independence.

«Almaty is the driving force of the economy, with a well-developed business sector,» said the President.

Tokayev pointed out that the main and common objective for all is to increase the standards of living of the citizens, adding that the employment and income issues should be addressed as a matter of priority.

The President said that in line with the long-term development strategy Almaty city should become the city with favorable living conditions and equal opportunities for all. To that end, the Head of State gave a number of tasks, including to develop the economy, help businesses avoid unlawful interferences, protect foreign investments, facilitate employment, and so on.

