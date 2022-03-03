Kazakh President holds meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting debated the necessary package of measures for leveling negative impact of the geopolitical situation on Kazakhstan. Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, Deputy Chairman of the Council for Reforms Sir Suma Chakrabarti, and members of the Government made reports on this issue.

The President urged the Government to work quickly and effectively in this direction and work closely with the business community. The Head of State charged to develop a package of measures to support enterprises, in case of need, some groups of population. Besides, as stated there the republican budget for 2022 will be reconsidered.

Those attending focused in general on tightening up government revenues, improving the investment policy and Samruk Kazyna JSC reforming.



