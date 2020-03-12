Go to the main site
    Kazakh President holds meeting amid coronavirus pandemic

    12 March 2020, 13:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with participation of the heads of state bodies, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Yelzhan Birtanov, reported on the global situation as the WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic.

    The President charged the Government and other state bodies to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of the virus. In particular, the country imposes a temporary ban on holding cultural and sports events, conferences and exhibitions. Sanitary procedures will be toughened at places of mass gathering, including shopping centres, markets, food industry facilities, railway stations, and airports. Spring vacations for all secondary schools of Kazakhstan will start on March 16 and last until April 5, 2020. Universities will transfer to distant teaching.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
