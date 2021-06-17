Go to the main site
    Kazakh President holds gas industry development  meeting

    17 June 2021, 19:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the meeting on the development of the country’s gas industry, the Akorda press service reports.

    Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, Samruk Kazyna JSC CEO Almasadam Satkaliyev, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, Karaganda region Governor Zhenis Kassymbek, Turkestan Governor Umirzak Shukeyev and Tengizchevroil LLP director general Kevin Lyon reported during the meeting held via a videoconferencing.

    Opening the meeting the Head of State noted significance of the industry for the country and global energy system. Gas industry is an integral part of socioeconomic development.

    The Head of State stressed the need to raise the gas industry investment attractiveness. The Government is charged to develop approaches to attract investments into gas production. KazTransGas will become a national gas company and its operations will range from geological protecting works to end-products sales. The President also prioritized updating of the price formation in the domestic market. Active gasification of the regions led to expansion of gas consumption. For the past 5 years the internal market grew by 40% from 12 bln to 17 bln cu m of gas. Besides, gas price is one of the lowest in CIS.

    In a conclusion Kassym –Jomart Tokayev assigned to increase gas generation by one-and-a-half times by 2030 from 21 to 33TWh. The share of renewables should hit 15% by this time.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

