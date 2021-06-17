Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds gas industry development  meeting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2021, 19:34
Kazakh President holds gas industry development  meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the meeting on the development of the country’s gas industry, the Akorda press service reports.

Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, Samruk Kazyna JSC CEO Almasadam Satkaliyev, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, Karaganda region Governor Zhenis Kassymbek, Turkestan Governor Umirzak Shukeyev and Tengizchevroil LLP director general Kevin Lyon reported during the meeting held via a videoconferencing.

photo

Opening the meeting the Head of State noted significance of the industry for the country and global energy system. Gas industry is an integral part of socioeconomic development.

The Head of State stressed the need to raise the gas industry investment attractiveness. The Government is charged to develop approaches to attract investments into gas production. KazTransGas will become a national gas company and its operations will range from geological protecting works to end-products sales. The President also prioritized updating of the price formation in the domestic market. Active gasification of the regions led to expansion of gas consumption. For the past 5 years the internal market grew by 40% from 12 bln to 17 bln cu m of gas. Besides, gas price is one of the lowest in CIS.

photo

photo

In a conclusion Kassym –Jomart Tokayev assigned to increase gas generation by one-and-a-half times by 2030 from 21 to 33TWh. The share of renewables should hit 15% by this time.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months