    Kazakh President holds emergency sitting of emergency response centre

    11 January 2022, 11:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the session of the emergency response centre via videoconferencing. Prosecutor General, Chairman of the National Security Committee, acting Defense and Interior Ministers made reports, the Akorda press service reports.

    As stated there, 2,161 people have been subjected to administrative liability for the violation of the state of emergency. Since the beginning of the anti-terror operation some 412 pretrial investigations were launched countrywide.

    The Armed Forces assist the National Security Committee and Interior Ministry to hold the anti-terrorism operation. 38 people were detained at the checkpoints in 11 rural settlements over the past 24 hours. 23 of them had small weapons and cold arms.

    According to the National Security Committee, the situation in the country is stabilizing at large, no destructive demonstrations were reported.

    Following the meeting the Head of State stressed the need to continue active restoration of the public law and order anbd security in the country.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

