    Kazakh President holds emergency meeting on blasts in Zhambyl region

    27 August 2021, 15:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency meeting on explosions occurred in Zhambyl region, the press secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali said.

    The Head of State expressed condolences to the grieving families and wished sooner recovery to those injured in explosions.

    Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, heads of law enforcement agencies attended the sitting.

    The Defence Minister, Emergency Situations Minister of Kazakhstan and Zhambyl region Governor took part in the meeting via a videoconferencing from Taraz.


    Army Zhambyl region Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Incidents
