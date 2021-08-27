Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President holds emergency meeting on blasts in Zhambyl region

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 August 2021, 15:13
Kazakh President holds emergency meeting on blasts in Zhambyl region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency meeting on explosions occurred in Zhambyl region, the press secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali said.

The Head of State expressed condolences to the grieving families and wished sooner recovery to those injured in explosions.

Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, heads of law enforcement agencies attended the sitting.

The Defence Minister, Emergency Situations Minister of Kazakhstan and Zhambyl region Governor took part in the meeting via a videoconferencing from Taraz.


Army   Zhambyl region    Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea