Kazakh President holds consultations with Speakers and PM

19 January 2023, 13:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President held consultations with the participation of the Speakers of the Parliament’s Chambers and Prime Minister on the dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament and early termination of the powers of maslikhats, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State said that the people of Kazakhstan supported political transformations at the referendum, including those aimed at changing the formation of the Parliament and maslikhats.

In his State of the Nation Address delivered in September Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the schedule of the forthcoming election campaigns.

«The early presidential elections were held last November as scheduled. Some Senate deputies were elected recently. The Majilis and maslikhats elections are ahead,» the President said.

During the consultations Senate Speaker Maulen Ashmbayev, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, and Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov took the floor in accordance with Articles 63 and 86 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State is expected to make the decision taking into account the suggestions proposed today.


