Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President highly appreciates peacemaking training centre

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 October 2020, 16:20
Kazakh President highly appreciates peacemaking training centre

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan-Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstani peacemaking training centre trains staff to a high standard.

As earlier reporited, the Head of State attended the country’s first complex peacekeeping exercises in Almaty region. The Head of State surveyed the active phase of exercises, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted qualification of the military demonstrated during the exercises and expressed gratitude to Kazakhstani peacekeepers for honorable service. The President highlighted the growing role of the army which fulfills great tasks in peacetime as well. This year Kazakhstan fights against the pandemic. He stressed that the military were on the frontline. Soldiers and officers set an example of true courage for the benefit of the country.

Addressing the military Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noticed that they serve as the UN peacekeeping contingent, which is a great honor and responsibility.

photo


Almaty region   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires