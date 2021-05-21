Kazakh President highlights positive aspects of pandemic at SEEC session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed a session of the Heads of State of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held via videoconferencing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noting that that the pandemic has moved all events within the EAEU online for over a year and a half the Kazakh President said that the joint work has not been affected. He expressed his confidence that vaccination and other measures the countries have been implementing will normalize the situation and that the next session will be held in a traditional format.

According to the Kazakh Head of State, the pandemic and related measures have disrupted the globalization process and changed the structure of global economic order.

The Kazakh President pointed out that the situation is aggravated by trade and economic conflicts between the major economies, thus the world community faces new more complex challenges and tasks. He added that the pandemic revealed weaknesses of global and countries’ health systems.

On the other hand, it gave an impetus to intensive development of some sectors of economy such as pharmacy, medical services and bioengineering and digital technology spheres.

The Kazakh President called for efficient solution to the issue of overcoming the economic crisis fallout and embarking on a course of economic development recovery in the context of new circumstance.

