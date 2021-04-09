Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President held talks with governors of Atyrau, Aktobe rgns over phone

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 April 2021, 19:06
Kazakh President held talks with governors of Atyrau, Aktobe rgns over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held telephone talks with the Governors of Atyrau and Aktobe regions on the current sanitary and epidemiological and social and economic situations, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Atyrau region’s Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov spoke of the vaccination campaign, pointing to the need to increase the amount of vaccines due to requests from the large industrial enterprises.

The Presidents was briefed on the progress on the implementation of the tasks given by him to develop a comprehensive development plan with the Government, which once implemented will give a strong impetus to the social and economic development of the region, increase the standards of living of the residents.

Ordasyn Urazalin, Governor of Aktobe region, informed the President on the measures to fight the coronavirus infection, the key indications of the region’s social and economic development, including investment attraction, housing construction, implementation of the Industrialization Map projects.

Concluding the talk Tokayev gave Urazalin a number of instructions to stabilize the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the region and step up the vaccination campaign.


Aktobe region   Atyrau region   Coronavirus   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13