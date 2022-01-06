Kazakh President held Security Council session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the Security Council session.

Heads of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, acting PM, head of the Presidential Administration, head of the National Security Committee, Prosecutor General, head of the State Guard Service, acting deputy PM-Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, Interior, and Emergency Situations Minister attended the meeting, the Akorda press service reports.

Underlining the gravity of the situation the Chairman of the Security Council stressed the need to take urgent measures. He called those who made an attack on Kazakhstan the true terrorists.

The President said that he addressed the CSTO Heads of State to help Kazakhstan overcome the terrorist threat imposed. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope that the people of Kazakhstan would support that decision. He noted that terrorist groups seized large infrastructure facilities, in particular, the airport in Almaty, five planes, including international ones.

In a conclusion the Head of State stressed that the key is to exert every effort to protect the country from the external threat.



