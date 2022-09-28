Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum the Kazakh President met with heads of international IT companies, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Samsung Electronics Corporate President Rhee In Yong shared views on opportunities to train IT specialists, hold joint research and foster cooperation in this sphere.

inDriver founder Arsen Tomsky told the President about the prospects for the development of one of the most popular applications in Kazakhstan in the sphere of transport services. He said that two offices opened in Astana and Almaty, besides it became the Astana Hub resident. Tomsky also shared plans to open the Spark digital university and develop some non-commercial projects aimed at youth support.

During the meeting with Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, the Chief Operating Officer at G42 Group, debated was widening of cooperation in the sphere of information technologies and digitals security.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises and OneWeb, discussed the use of low-earth-orbit satellites and ground-station networks to provide remote districts of Kazakhstan with internet.



Photo: akorda.kz

