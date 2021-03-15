Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh President hails great news that Imanbek wins Grammy for Best Remixed Recording

    15 March 2021, 12:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the great news that Kazakhstani young musician Imanbek Zeikenov has won Grammy for Best Remixed Recording, the Kazakh President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, said.

    «Thanks to his talent and goal commitment DJ Imanbek has won one of the biggest awards of the world’s show business. His work shows that gifted young people from Kazakhstan may conquer the highest peaks. On behalf of the President of Kazakhstan I congratulate Imanbek on this bright victory and wish him success,» Berik Uali’s Facebook post reads.

    As earlier reported, Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN), wins Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. The 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony was held in Los Angeles.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands