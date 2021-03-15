Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President hails great news that Imanbek wins Grammy for Best Remixed Recording

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2021, 12:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the great news that Kazakhstani young musician Imanbek Zeikenov has won Grammy for Best Remixed Recording, the Kazakh President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, said.

«Thanks to his talent and goal commitment DJ Imanbek has won one of the biggest awards of the world’s show business. His work shows that gifted young people from Kazakhstan may conquer the highest peaks. On behalf of the President of Kazakhstan I congratulate Imanbek on this bright victory and wish him success,» Berik Uali’s Facebook post reads.

As earlier reported, Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN), wins Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. The 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony was held in Los Angeles.


