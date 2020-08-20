Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President got familiarized with Turkestan socioeconomic development

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 August 2020, 21:28
Kazakh President got familiarized with Turkestan socioeconomic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with Turkestan socioeconomic development, the Akorda press service informs.

Head of State visited the new Zhibek Zholy Park stretching over 32 ha. It was built with support of Almaty, Akmola and Karaganda regions. The presentation of a number of projects realized in the city took place at this park.

The President was briefed on the progress of construction of a new international airport of Turkestan. It will be completed and put into operation by the year-end.

photo


Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev reported on the projects aimed at use of water resources of the region and development of Kaskasu ski resort.

photo


Governor of Turkestan region reported on the socioeconomic situation in the city, realization of cultural projects, and attracted investments. He also told about the battle against COVID-19 and work of the situation centre.

Besides, the President surveyed the works underway at the administrative and business centre of Turkestan region.

photo

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year