Kazakh President gives instructions to National Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev was informed about the main tasks of the Ministry for the current year as well as the measures to move to the post-COVID-19 development of the economy and its responses to external shocks.

Kuantyrov informed the President about the implementation of the tasks given by the latter. In particular, the implementation of the program to increase people's incomes and comprehensive measures to control and reduce inflation.

The Head of State set the concrete tasks to change the administrative and territorial structure of the country as part of his Address, with the Commission being set up and the algorithm of the work to create new regions being developed.

Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions regarding the microeconomic stability, economy's diversification, and creation of jobs, reduction of the State's share in the economy, as well as support of people and entrepreneurship.



