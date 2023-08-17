Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President gives instructions following mine incident in Karaganda rgn

    17 August 2023, 21:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Due to the fire occurred in the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government and the governor’s office of Karaganda region to conduct comprehensive investigation of the cause of the incident and provide full assistance to those suffered, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The government was tasked to hold talks with the foreign company which owns the enterprise regarding the workers’ safety. Repeated incidents at enterprises owned by foreign companies reveal serious violations of their investment and other commitments with corresponding consequences for further operation in the Kazakh market.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kashagan’s production potential could reach 75mln tons of oil per year – Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov
    Kazakh President chairs Security Council meeting
    Kazakhstan to brace for rains in north
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Another Kazakhstani injured in car crash in Turkiye dies