Kazakh President gets familiarized in Türkiye with big investment projects

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 May 2022, 13:28
ANKARA. KAZINFORM On day 2 of his visit to Türkiye, Kazakh President got familiarized with the large investment projects being developed by Türkiye’s businesses in Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reports.

At the specialized exhibition, Kazakh Ambassador Yerkebulan Sapiyev told the Head of State about the joint projects. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the Yildirim Group caustic ash production project, geological exploration projects of Eczacıbaşı Holding, medical face masks production of MFA Maske, as well as the projects of Iskefe Holding, Tiryaki Holding, YDA Group, TAV Havalimanlari Holding, Kayatürk Group, Koç Holding, Atabay Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Panelsan, Isiklar, Çalık Holding.

