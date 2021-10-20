Go to the main site
    Kazakh President gets acquainted with Kazakhmys Corporation’s plans

    20 October 2021, 18:48

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM As part of the working trip to Karaganda region Kazakh President Kassym -Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the plans of Kazakhmys Corporation on social development and expansion of mineral resources base of Zhezkazgan region, the Akorda press service reports.

    President of Kazakhmys Group Vladimir Kim told the Head of State that 2,815 families were resettled and infrastructure was moved from the zone of influence of mining operation at Zhezkazgan field.

    Its CEO Eduard Ogai reported that the 2020-2025 Zhezkazgan and Balkhash districts development program was developed on the ground of the national development plan of Kazakhstan until 2025 jointly with the Karaganda region. The program included 3 key directions: raising the level of social services, updating infrastructure and economic development. They told about the water supplies, education and price stabilization projects.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
