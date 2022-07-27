27 July 2022 12:55

Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Welcoming Irakli Garibashvili, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted step-by-step development of the bilateral cooperation and the importance of joining the efforts.

The President expressed hope that the visit of the Georgian Prime Minister would be fruitful and the bilateral meetings planned would give an additional impulse to the development of the Kazakhstan-Georgia interaction.

«Close ties of friendship and multilateral cooperation connect us. Our objective is to strengthen and further develop our friendly relations,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The parties discussed the topical issues of trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Special attention was given to the transport and logistics interaction. Kazakhstan suggests viewing its market as the gates to the Central Asian region with a direct access to the neighboring China. The countries partner in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project which plays an important role in strengthening the ties among the region’s countries.

In turn, Irakli Garibashvili expressed gratitude to Kasym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and reaffirmed his country’s interest in strengthening the contacts.

«We enjoy excellent relations of friendship and multilateral cooperation. We are interested in developing bilateral interaction and expanding our relations in all areas. The trade between our countries is increasing. In the first half of 2022 it grew by 150%. Of course, we have great potential to expand our ties. We value our mutual relations, cooperation and friendship,» the Georgian Prime Minister noted.

Photo: akorda.kz