    Kazakh President, French Minister of Economy and Finance meet in Nur-Sultan

    30 July 2019, 15:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received France’s Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire today, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    At the meeting, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan and France had laida solid foundation for the bilateral cooperation, namely in trade-economic andpolitical spheres.

    «We view France as a main partner in the European Union,» said theKazakh President and added that the EU was the major trade partner ofKazakhstan.

    According to him, the volume of the bilateral trade between the twocountries has reached $4.5bn, and the volume of foreign direct investments fromFrance to Kazakhstan has surpassed $15bn.


    The Kazakh Leader pointed out successful activity of French companies in Kazakhstan and assured that ourcountry would create all required conditions for their effective work.

    Bruno Le Maire thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm reception andhighlighted that Kazakhstan and France had enjoyed longstanding mutually beneficialstrategic partnership. The French Minister also spoke for all-round enhancementof fruitful interaction between the two countries.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State conveyed his bestwishes to President of France Emmanuel Macron.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

