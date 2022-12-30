Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President extends condolences over death of football legend Pelé

30 December 2022, 09:57
Kazakh President extends condolences over death of football legend Pelé

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro over the death of football legend Pelé, who won three World Cups, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State highlighted at as one of the greatest athletes ever Pelé contributed heavily to the promotion of football worldwide.

As earlier reported, Pelé died at the age of 82.


Photo: instagram.com/pele
