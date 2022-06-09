Go to the main site
    Kazakh President expresses country's readiness to create joint enterprises with foreign investors

    9 June 2022, 18:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Further improvement of the investment climate and strengthening of the protection of investors' rights are the strategic goals of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan is still the most attractive destination for investment in Central Asia, Last year, foreign partners invested around $24bn in our economy, 38% more than in the previous year,» said Tokayev at the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council .

    According to the President, the non-core sector of the economy accounts for over 60% of the total foreign investment the country attracts.

    «The State provides over 100 fiscal and non-fiscal investor support tools. Kazakhstan will carry out an open doors policy for investors in the future. In today's geopolitical context, we are ready to create institutional conditions for direct cooperation with foreign companies. This includes the relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan or the creation of joint enterprises. We are focused on developing innovations and increasing the level of human capital,» said the Kazakh Head of State.


